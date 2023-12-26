GUWAHATI: No life was lost in Assam owing to any kind of extremist activities in the year 2023.

This big claim was made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (December 26).

“Zero loss of lives due to extremist activities,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while highlighting the achievements of the state government in 2023 in regards to security scenario.

The Assam chief minister further said that “tribal militancy” in the state has come to a “complete end”.

Assam witnessing era of peace & prosperity, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Northeast state of “Assam is witnessing an era of peace and prosperity”.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (December 26).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that peace and prosperity in the state have been achieved “due to sustained efforts of the union and state governments”.

He said that in the year 2023, “several groups laid down their arms”, which ensured that the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) getting revoked from several parts of Assam.

“No lives were lost to extremist violence, marking a successful year for the state,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister claimed that several milestones were achieved in the state in regards to the security scenario.

“Gradual removal of AFSPA from the state – only four districts now have AFSPA enforced,” said CM Sarma.

He added: “8756 ex-cadres have been rehabilitated in last two years; Rs 300 crore plus invested in ex-cadre rehabilitation.”

