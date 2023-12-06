Guwahati: At least two people were killed in Assam on Tuesday when a herd of wild elephants trampled them to death.

The incident occurred at Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

The victims were identified as Biren Lohar and Sama Munda.

Also Read: Assam: BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi may face disciplinary action for skipping meeting

The elephants had strayed out of the wilderness and were trampling paddy fields, causing losses to farmers.

Also Read: Journalist from Assam joins ULFA-I

When a group of locals tried to chase away the elephants, the elephants became enraged and attacked the people.

The increasing conflict is a major concern for the locals.