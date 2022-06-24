Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ‘invited’ Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Assam.

“You (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) too visit Assam on vacation,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

This remark from the Assam chief minister came in response to queries about the rebel Maharashtra MLAs staying at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he can’t force anyone from visiting the state as it would be “against the federal structure of the country”.

“I cannot stop anyone from booking hotel rooms,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “I invite all MLAs in the country to visit Assam.”

Around 45 Maharashtra MLAs are staying at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam as uncertainty looms large over the future of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs.