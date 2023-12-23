Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita are the basis on which the Constitution of India was written.

He made the statement while speaking at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

He claimed that the constitution is secular because the founding fathers who are Hindus believed in these scriptures.

CM Sarma said that unlike Pakistan which has a Constitution built on the edifice of Islam, the Constitution of India was written by those who were Hindus, believing in the Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita.

Tracing the centuries-old association of Assam with Lord Krishna, CM Sarma said that he was a ‘daamaad’ (son-in-law) of Assam as he tied the nuptial knot with Rukmini.

The Chief Minister said that the king of Pragjyotispur, Bhagadatta fought in the great battle of Mahabharata for the Kauravas and his valour and heroism find special mention in the Bhagavad Gita.

“Pandava warrior Bhim married Hidimba from Assam and out of their wedlock was born a great warrior Ghatotkacha who sided with the Pandavas in the great battle of Kurukshetra,” CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma also mentioned Pandava warrior Arjun who entered into wedlock in the Northeast state of Manipur. Dwelling at length on the teachings in the Bhagavad Gita, CM Sarma said that in essence, it teaches one how to become a complete human being and to be in communion with God.

Exuding optimism, the Chief Minister said that a day would dawn when there would be no Hindus, no Christians and no Muslims, once they made the Bhagavad Gita as a way of life, thus helping them to transform into complete human beings.

CM Sarma said that Bharat existed 5,000 years ago and its civilisation is very ancient and not that it came into being when the British left in August 1947. “India is not a nation-state, it is a civilisational state,” he quipped.

“Work is worship and that is what the Bhagavad Gita teaches us. There must be total devotion in what you do, whether it is education or serving the nation,” CM Sarma added.

CM Sarma thanked Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar for inviting him and making Assam a partner state in the festival. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gaining its moorings in its glorious past and marching forward to make triumph over ‘adharma’ (evil), which is the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

The Chief Minister hoped that the message of the Bhagavad Gita would spread far and wide from the sacred land of Kurukshetra and would further strengthen the edifice of the country.