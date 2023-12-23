Guwahati: The police at the Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam arrested two men for carrying over 1.3 kilograms of suspected gold biscuits illegally.

During a routine inspection around 6:10 am on Train No. 22449 Purbotar Sampark Kranti Express, officials detained Shravan Singh Rathore (45) and Dilip Kumar Prajapati (50), both hailing from Rajasthan’s Pali district with the said gold.

Upon questioning, the duo failed to produce any valid documents for the gold in their possession, leading to their immediate arrest.

A thorough search revealed 65 pieces of gold biscuits concealed on the two men, with a total estimated weight of approximately 1.3 kilograms.

Additionally, the police also recovered foreign currency including four $100 notes, four $10 notes, and eleven $5 notes, along with Bhutanese currency and Indian rupee notes.

Investigations are underway to determine the source and intended destination of the sizable gold haul.