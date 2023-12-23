Guwahati: A youth from Tamulpur district in Assam was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting pro-militant specifically ULFA-I content on social media in support of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Reports claimed that the youth’s Facebook post expressed not only support for ULFA-I but also a possible intention to join the outlawed group.

Identified as Bijumoni Rabha, the accused is a resident of Tamulpur district.

The police claimed that they had also found evidence of phone conversations between Rabha and possible members of ULFA-I discussing his potential recruitment.

Following his arrest, Rabha has been remanded in police custody for three days for further questioning.

An investigation has been initiated to trace if the accused was planning to join the outfit.

DGP GP Singh said that any person who is found posting in support of banned militant outfits or supports them will be arrested and brought under investigation.

He urged youth to refrain from such activities.

It may be mentioned that activities related to ULFA-I have seen a sudden rise in Assam.

The police have initiated an operation to sustain the sudden activities of the ULFA-I.

The outfit had also recently triggered two explosions in Upper Assam.

While the police following the incident had arrested a few individuals, the ULFA-I in a statement claimed that those persons had no connection with the ULFA-I.