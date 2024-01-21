Guwahati: The legal saga surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took another twist as he dodged his fifth court appearance in a defamation case filed by Congress state spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay.

The case hinges on Sarma’s alleged offensive remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly elections.

It all began in May 2023, when the Uttarakhand court initiated proceedings against Sarma based on Upadhyay’s complaint.

Despite the court’s initial order for his appearance, Sarma has consistently missed four consecutive hearings, citing “unavailability.”

This persistent absence has raised eyebrows, and the court has responded by issuing a fifth summons, demanding Sarma’s presence on February 24.

The judge, Meena Deopa, initially ordered the registration of the case back in May 2023, and subsequent attempts to bring Sarma before the court in September, October, November, and January proved unsuccessful.

While Sarma’s legal team cites “unavailability” as the reason for his non-appearances, the political landscape paints a different picture.

Some see Sarma’s actions as a calculated delay tactic, while others view it as a blatant disregard for judicial authority.

This perception is further fueled by ongoing accusations of corruption leveled against Sarma’s government by Gandhi and the Congress party.