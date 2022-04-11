Guwahati: India’s only multilingual news agency United News of India is holding a Northeast Conclave on April 12, 2022, at the NEDFI convention centre in Guwahati.

One of the oldest and premier news agencies of India for the first time has organised a conclave in the Northeastt.

The conclave will have a panel discussion on the Role of Banking and Microfinance institutions in the Northeast.

The conclave will be attended by senior bankers of leading public sector banks, and development banks wherein threadbare discussion will take place role of banking in the development of the region.

Cabinet Ministers and senior members of the Indian parliament are likely to attend the conclave.

The conclave is supported by the State Bank of India, NABARD and NEDFI.