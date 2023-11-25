GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I is planning to carry out bomb blasts near army camps in the Northeast state of Assam.

This was informed by a senior official of the Assam police.

According to the Assam police official, ULFA-I had sent two of its hard-core and well trained cadres to the state to carryout bomb blasts.

The targets of the ULFA-I are areas near army camps in eastern Assam districts.

However, one of the two cadres surrendered, and in the initial investigation, he divulged ULFA-I’s plan to the police, SP of Tinsukia district in Assam – Gaurav Abhijit Dilip – told IANS.

“The 30-year-old cadre identified as Achyutanand Neog alias Niloy Asom was sent by the outlawed group to trigger a blast at Bordirak village under Margherita subdivision of Tinsukia district,” the SP of Tinsukia district in Assam stated.

He added that Neog was instructed to throw a grenade at an area near an army camp along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border.

“The cadre revealed during the interrogation that he was told to carry out bomb blasts near the army camps or in crowded places, and if he fails to do that, he will face severe punishment, most likely in the form of execution,” the Assam police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has launched a manhunt to nab the other ULFA-I cadre, who was carrying explosives to carry out a bomb blast near some Army camps.

“Neog has briefed us about the movement of the second cadre in the area. We are hopeful that he will be arrested soon,” Dilip said.

A minor blast occurred in front of a base of an Army company in the Dirak area of Tinsukia in Assam on Wednesday. No injury was reported from that blast.

According to the Tinsukia SP, it has been suspected that the blast might be carried out by the other cadre, as revealed by Neog.