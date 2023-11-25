Guwahati: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will be celebrating “National Milk Day 2023” on Sunday in the college ground of Veterinary College in Khanapara, Guwahati.

This special day honours the 102nd birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese, the “Father of the White Revolution in India,” highlighting the achievement and importance of the dairy sector in our country.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will be the Chief Guest of the event.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and the state Ministers for Animal Husbandry, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will also grace the occasion.

Union Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Alka Upadhyaya along with senior officials will participate in the event.

During the event, an exhibition showcasing innovative technologies, livestock products and services and a technical session focusing on feed and fodder with a special emphasis on formulating a fodder strategy for NER states.

The state-level launch of the A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme is also scheduled for the event.

The event will be organized in collaboration with the State Animal Husbandry Department, Assam Livestock Development Board, and NDDB and the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2023 will also be conferred in this event.