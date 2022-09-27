GUWAHATI: Over 100 cases of tomato flu have been reported in the state of Assam in the past one month.

Rapid surge in the number of tomato flu cases in Assam has sent alarm bells ringing for the health department in the state.

Most of the tomato flu cases in Assam have been detected from Dibrugarh district.

Most of the tomato flu cases detected in the district of Dibrugarh in Assam have been reported from two schools, a senior official of the Assam national health mission (NHM) told TOI.

“The two schools recorded 24 and 22 cases each, which were clinically confirmed based on symptoms,” the official said.

Notably, there has been a surge in tomato flu or tomato fever cases across different states in India.

WHAT IS TOMATO FLU?

Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease which primarily targets children between 1 to 10 years of age and adults with weak immunity.

Till date, there is no specific drug for this particular disease.

Tomato Flu is caused by a virus and shows symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

However, tomato flu is not related to COVID-19.

Tomato flu might be an after-effect of Dengue fever or Chikungunya in children.

CAUSES OF TOMATO FLU:

Till date, no causes have been found that lead to or spread tomato flu disease.

Health experts are still investigating the causes of tomato flu.

SYMPTOMS OF TOMATO FLU:

– Skin irritation: It is one of the most common symptoms of a Tomato Flu-infected person.

– Decolouration: Legs and hands get discoloured and slightly unidentifiable.

– Fatigue and tiredness: While fatigue can be common for travellers, fatigue can be a health risk.

– Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea: These symptoms affect your health.

– Coughing, fever, sneezing or runny nose: These symptoms are common in coronavirus as well.

– Joint pain and body ache: A Tomato virus-infected person would have difficulty moving smoothly.

PREVENTIONS AGAINST TOMATO FLU:

– Drink more water, juices and liquid content

– Try to drink more boiled water

– It’s better not to touch the blisters

– Maintain good personal hygiene

– Maintain physically distance from suspected cases

– Take sufficient rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of Tomato Flu