Guwahati: A third wave of floods hit Assam on Monday, as incessant rainfall occurred at several places, affecting over 35,000 people across four districts.

According to the central water commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra River and its eight tributaries are showing a rising trend.

The CWC has forecasted the trend for the Brahmaputra in Tezpur by Tuesday.

Puthimari, Pagladiya, Beki and Sankosh rivers are also likely to show a rising trend in the next 24 hours, the forecast added.

According to the commission, Pagladiya and Beki rivers in lower Assam were flowing above the danger level, while the Brahmaputra was flowing above the warning level in Neematighat and Tezpur on Monday evening.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall to moderate rainfall at most places over the entire Northeast till Friday.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, Bajali, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts are affected by the flood.