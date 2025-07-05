Guwahati: In an innovative move to spark interest and make mathematics more approachable for young learners, Tezpur University‘s Department of Mathematical Sciences, in partnership with the Assam Academy of Mathematics, has launched a unique week-long workshop titled “7-Day Excursion in Mathematics 2025.”

The program kicked off today at the university campus, welcoming secondary school students from across the Tezpur region.

The initiative aims to transform the perception of mathematics from a daunting subject into an engaging exploration, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Sambhu Nath Singh in his address emphasized that mathematics is more than just numbers and equations; it’s a powerful tool that shapes the mind and cultivates logical reasoning.

He highlighted the pervasive influence of mathematics in various fields, including weather forecasting, artificial intelligence, and sports analytics, underscoring its practical relevance in daily life.

Bhim Prasad Sarmah, faculty coordinator for the program, acknowledged the significant contributions of the Assam Academy of Mathematics, established in 1986, in promoting mathematical awareness throughout the region.

He also reiterated Tezpur University’s ongoing commitment to engaging with school-level students through various outreach programs.

Biren Das, Controller of Examinations at Tezpur University, encouraged participating students to look beyond conventional notions of mathematics and recognize its crucial role in everyday scenarios.

Shuvam Sen, Head of the Department of Mathematics, outlined the workshop’s ambitious agenda, promising a week of hands-on learning experiences, fresh perspectives on mathematical concepts, and invaluable opportunities for students to interact directly with experts in the field.

Around 60 students from various schools, ranging from class five to ten, are actively participating in this enriching workshop, poised to embark on an exciting journey into the world of mathematics.