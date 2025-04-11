Assam Career 2025 Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty for the Centre for Yoga & Sports Sciences in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty for the Centre for Yoga & Sports Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

i) A Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports (M.P.E/M.P.E.S/M.P.Ed) with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded Ph.D. Degree in Physical Education or Physical Education and Sports or Sports Science, in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time

iii) Experience in teaching Sports & Yoga

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply in the format as given in Annexure-I and ANNEXURE-II along with copies of other testimonials/certificates. They should send it by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department [email protected]

The subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 02 /2025”

Last date for submission of applications through email is 23rd April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here