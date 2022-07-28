SILCHAR: Several known terrorist organisations are trying to establish themselves and expand their bases in the Northeast India.

This big statement was made by the director general of Assam police – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Thursday.

This statement from Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta came in the wake of recent busting of terror modules in different parts of Assam in the last couple of days.

“Terrorist organisations are trying to expand their base in the Northeast,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The Assam DGP added: “These terrorists’ organisations, including the al Qaeda are now publishing their mouthpieces in Bangla language with the aim of targeting the youths in Assam.”

“This is a very dangerous situation,” Mahanta said.

However, the top Assam cop said that the “youths of Assam have thus far managed to keep themselves at bay from such propaganda”.

Notably, the Assam police, in the last couple of days have managed to bust several terror modules operating in the state.

These terror modules, according to the Assam police, had links with the Bangladesh-based radical outfit – Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On Thursday, the Assam police busted a terror module in Barpeta district.

The Assam police, thus far, has arrested as many as 10 people for allegedly having links to the terror outfit from Bangladesh.

These arrests have been made from different parts of the state.

While seven persons have been arrested from Barpeta district, one each has been arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district, Guwahati and Bongaigaon.

The person who was arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district in Assam use to run a madrassa.

The Assam police has already sealed several madrassas at Moirabari in Morigaon district.

Moreover, at least eight teachers of an all-girl madrassa have also been detained for interrogation.

Speaking on the matter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “We have established links of the sealed madrassas with radical outfits in Bangladesh.”

“These madrassas have been receiving financial assistance from the radical outfits in Bangladesh,” the Assam chief minister added.