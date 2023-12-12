Guwahati: Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra who was posted in Lakhimpur, Assam has been now reportedly transferred and appointed as the in-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating violence-related cases in Manipur.

The IPS officer was given the new responsibilities according to a Supreme Court of India directive.

Along with Mishra, another Assam Police Service (APS) officer, Randip Kumar Barua has also been appointed to the SIT.

Both of them, as per reports are to take charges immediately.

It may be mentioned Anand Mishra was appointed as the SP of Lakhimpur after the SI Junmoni Rabha death case.