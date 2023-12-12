Guwahati: The department of Cultural Studies at Tezpur University released a book titled “Reflections of Dance along the Brahmaputra,” edited by Prof. Debarshi Prasad Nath, Dr. Barbara Snook, and Prof. Ralph Buck.

Published by Routledge, the book is the result of an academic collaboration between Tezpur University and the University of Auckland, said a statement.

Consisting of 16 chapters written by Tezpur University faculty members, the book delves into a diverse range of dance forms, from the classical Sattriya to the vibrant Bihu dances of Assam.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University released the book.

He lauded the authors for their insightful exploration of the region’s traditions and cultures through the lens of dance. He commended their ability to delve deep into various aspects of dance, including indigenous performance and dancer narratives, effectively capturing the essence of traditional dance practices.

Prof. Nath said that the book celebrates all dance forms without imposing any hierarchy. He stated that each dance form serves as a beautiful reflection of the community’s worldview. The book also pays tribute to the life and achievements of renowned dance maestros of the region, such as Jatin Goswami, Ghankanta Bora, and Indira P.P Bora.

Dr. Snook highlighted the unique characteristic of Northeast Indian folk dances being expressions of both political and cultural identity. She expressed her admiration for the beauty of the Brahmaputra River and its role in nurturing the vibrant tapestry of dance forms explored in the book.

The book release event coincided with the inauguration of a five-day International Faculty Development Programme on teaching “Community Dance” and “Creative Teaching Strategies,” organized by the Department of Cultural Studies.

The release of “Reflections of Dance along the Brahmaputra” marks a significant contribution to the documentation and appreciation of Northeast India’s rich dance traditions.

This collaborative effort between Tezpur University and the University of Auckland provides valuable insights into the region’s cultural heritage and paves the way for further research and preservation of this unique art form.