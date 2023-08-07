Guwahati: A two-day international conference on ‘Food, Community, and Culture: Agroecological Practices in Northeast India’ concluded on August 5 at Tezpur University.

The conference was organized by North Eastern Social Research Centre (Guwahati), Department of Sociology and Community Action Resource (NCARe) Centre, Department of Social Work, Tezpur University, University of Melbourne, and Stockholm University.

The conference featured a keynote address by Prof Bengt G. Karlsson, Professor of Social Anthropology at Stockholm University, who discussed the diverse history of concerns with food among social scientists.

At the event, renowned sociologist and Head, Social Work Department at TU, Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma released a book titled Seeds and Food Sovereignty: Eastern Himalayan Experience, which was published in 2022 by North Eastern Social Research Centre.

The conference was divided into four panel discussions:

Jhum cultivation: This panel discussion was chaired by Chandan Kumar Sharma and focused on the challenges faced by indigenous farmers who practice jhum cultivation, as well as the cultural significance of jhum for these communities.

Panelists included Dejna Daulagupu, research assistant, North Eastern Social Research Centre (NESRC); Longshibeni Kithan, from the Department of Folklore Studies, Central University of Karnataka; and Prof Vincent Darlong, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development Studies at Martin Luther University, Shillong.

Indigenous knowledge systems: This panel discussion was chaired by Prof Dolly Kikon and focused on the importance of indigenous knowledge systems for food security and nutrition in Northeast India.

Panelists included Dr Kalzang Dorji Bhutia from the University of California, Riverside; Abeno Ovung, Planning and Livelihood Expert (Nagaland Forest Management Project); and Catherine Lalnuntluangi, PhD scholar, Department of Sociology at Tezpur University.

Nutrition: This panel discussion was chaired by Dr Nirmali Gogoi, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences at Tezpur University and focused on the benefits of traditional fermented foods and the importance of adding insects to the diet.

Panelists included Dr Phatik Tamuli, Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalay; Dr Lobeno Mozhui, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Nagaland University; and Rimchi Marak, Senior Associate, Northeast Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS).

Contamination: This panel discussion was chaired by Dr Namami Sharma, Department of Social Work, Tezpur University and focused on the problem of arsenic poisoning in paddy fields in the Brahmaputra valley, as well as the effects of arsenic on health.

Panelists included Prof Sanjay Barbora, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS); Dr Ritusmita Goswami, Assistant Professor TISS Guwahati; and Dr Nirmali Gogoi.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Dolly Kikon.