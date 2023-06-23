Guwahati: President Draupadi Murmu is likely to be the chief guest at the 21st convocation ceremony of Tezpur University, varsity officials said.

The 21st convocation of the University will be held in the last week of December.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh recently called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Prof Singh invited President Murmu to the upcoming Convocation, said an official statement.

The President has accepted the invitation and expressed her willingness to visit the University, it added.

During the meeting, Prof. Singh also presented an overview of Tezpur University, its various activities, as well as its efforts in creating a vibrant ecosystem for students, researchers, and academicians.

Prof. Singh briefed the President that Tezpur University in the year 2016 was awarded the prestigious Visitor’s Award (The President of India is the Visitor of Tezpur University) and three faculty members of the University won Visitor’s Award in the Research category for their outstanding work.

President Murmu appreciated the efforts of Tezpur University in providing a conducive environment for holistic education for all and urged all stakeholders to work hard, the statement said.