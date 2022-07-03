AGARTALA: BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is slated to visit the Northeast state of Tripura on July 5.

During her visit to Tripura, Draupadi Murmu will try to garner support for her candidature for President of India.

This was informed by Tripura assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

During her visit to Tripura, Draupadi Murmu will meet MPs and MLAs of the state at a hotel in Agartala.

The Presidential election will be held on July 18.

In Tripura, the BJP has 36 MLAs and its ally – the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), has 7 MLAs in the state assembly.

Moreover, the BJP has two Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP.

On the other hand, the CPI-M has a total of 15 MLAs and the Congress has one legislator in the 60-member Tripura Assembly.