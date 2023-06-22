Guwahati: A fourth-semester postgraduate student of Tezpur University in Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his hostel room.

The student was identified as Nilotpal Gogoi of the Environmental Science department.

He was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room.

Hailing from Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district, Gogoi was found lying on his bed at the CV Raman Hostel.

The authorities at Tezpur University have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of Nilotpal Gogoi’s death.

At present, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

The police have been informed and an investigation has been initiated. All angles including murder and suicide.