Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police busted an inter-state gold and counterfeit currency smuggling racket in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team raided a location in Lalmati, near the IIE Office.

During the operation, six individuals were arrested with three suspected fake gold boat shapes weighing 3.556 kilograms were recovered.

Also Read: Assam: Book on Northeast’s dance traditions released at Tezpur University

Additionally, the STF seized 315 counterfeit Indian currency notes (FICNs) in denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 500, amounting to a total of Rs. 1,04,700.

Five mobile phones and cash totalling Rs. 1,08,490 were also confiscated from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Debdas Halder, Santosh Mandal and Nitay Halder of Malda in West Bengal.

Also Read: Assam Accord: Supreme Court reserves verdict in pleas challenging section 6A of citizenship act

Along with them, the police also arrested Manoj Kumar of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, Saddam Hussain of Lakhimpur in Assam and Shivam Kumar of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

The STF is currently investigating the case to identify the source of the fake gold and counterfeit currency and apprehend any remaining members of the smuggling ring.