Guwahati: Thousands of students under the banner of the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) on Friday protested across Eastern Nagaland against the “custodial death” of a 35-year-old Naga youth in Assam.

On August 16, a Naga youth identified as Henveih Phom from Anaki-C Village died due to alleged custodial torture by police after he was arrested by Sivasagar police from Anaki Village in Nagaland.

The ENSF organized protest rallies in all of its Seven Federating Units Headquarters.

Its federating units include the Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Khiamnuingan Students’ Union, Konyak Students’ Union, Phom Students’ Conference, Tikhir Students’ Union, United Sangtam Students’ Conference, and Yimkhuing Akheru Arihako.

The ENSF also submitted a memorandum to Nagaland chief secretary J Alam expressing serious concern over the death of the youth in the custody of Sivasagar police.

The student body alleged the deceased was tortured and beaten up by the Assam Police in broad daylight and was lodged at Sivasagar District Jail.

“At the time of his arrest, his health condition was fine. However, within six days of his arrest by Assam Police, he died under their custody on 21/08/22 in a very suspicious manner. The family was informed by Assam Police only after his death. When the family reached the spot, his body was found lying in a corridor at Joysagar Civil Hospital, Assam,” ENSF president Chingmak Chang said.

Strongly condemning the incident, the ENSF said, “The inhuman and irresponsible act by the law enforcing force is totally unacceptable and is a matter of disgrace to the constitution of the country.”

The students’ body also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to enquire into the mysterious death of Henveih Phom.