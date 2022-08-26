Kohima: Thousands of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) cadres on Friday participated in a huge gathering at Dimapur to reiterate their demand for a ‘One people one nation’.

The NSCN-IM in a statement said that it was a “historic event” on Friday, when more than 7000 Naga National workers, representing 16 different regions of Nagaland met at Agri Expo in Dimapur, under the theme “Reaffirming of One people, one nation”.

“This gathering of coordination of Naga National Workers from Nagaland was required because of the fact that many dissident groups and elements are “mouth-louding” in support of Naga solution that is only in the name of Nagaland state and are ready to abandon the Naga National Flag and Constitution in the name of Naga solution,” it said.

The Naga rebel outfit claimed that this would be like selling the Naga national identity “as vigorously upheld by our forefathers”.

It is also contrary to the national concept of “one people, one nation” which was established by our great Naga freedom fighters, NSCN-IM claimed.

“In the context of this dangerous change, Naga national workers from Nagaland were forced to reflect on the situation in an effort to safeguard Naga nation from extinction,” the outfit said in the statement.

NSCN Chairman Qhehezu Tuccu in his speech said, “Nagas are one wherever they are, sharing a common goal One issue.”

He also gave a clear response to the call of the public over the delay of the Naga solution.

“We are not able to give up our rights in the name of the Naga solution and we will never interfere with the Naga’s rights,” he said.

The Naga groups, dominated by the NSCN-IM, celebrating the events of August 14 in a large scale showed once again that there is no resolution to the Naga issue without an independent flag and a Constitution.

Since 1997 the government has held over 85 rounds of talks with the NSCN-IM and various Naga groups.

However, the NSCN-IM’s insistence on of Naga flag and a separate Constitution has created a lot of hurdles.