DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM has asked Nagaland BJP president and minister Temjen Imna Along not to fiddle with the Naga flag and the constitution.

“We have no objection to Imna Along’s desperateness to establish his political base backed by his mentor BJP/RSS. But in the process, he should not fiddle with the Naga flag and the constitution that is too big for his size,” the NSCN said in a release on Thursday after the BJP leader’s recent comment on the Naga issue in the state Assembly.

The NSCN said Along has proved himself as “recklessly immature” to touch on the sensitive Naga issue at such a critical stage.

The Naga flag and the constitution are something too big for his flamboyant political gamble, it added.

The release said the minister’s “nonsense utterance” on the Naga flag and the constitution has once again put himself in the hot glare of the Naga people.

He is utterly insensitive to the reality of the Naga history and God’s given political identity as a nation and as a people, it said.

“This only exposed his heartless and cruel mentality exploiting every given opportunity to castigate the very symbols that identify the Nagas that they are not a lost people,” the NSCN stated.

“Who is Temjen Along who defiantly choosing words to go headlong against the Naga people’s political identity with his infuriating statement saying flag and constitution are not achievable?” it asked.

The NSCN called Along a boy of yesterday in political arena but in a damning hurry to make his presence felt by dancing madly to the anti-Naga tune played by his political mentors RSS/BJP.

“Significantly, much before Along was given birth to this earth, thousands of Naga people had attained martyrdom defending the legitimate historical and political rights of the Nagas as symbolized by the Naga flag and the constitution. Many have embraced death to give a better future to our motherland,” the NSCN said.

Stating that the rainbow flag of the Naga nation was something very uniquely made, the outfit said it was designed as divinely inspired and is not the brainwork of anybody.