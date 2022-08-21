KOHIMA: The NSCN-IM has reiterated its stand that there can be no solution to the vexed Naga political issue without a separate flag and constitution.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSCN-IM said: “NSCN attached great importance to the Naga National Flag and Constitution (Yehzabo) as part of the Naga political solution.”

“Thus, NSCN, under no circumstances can forego these core issues that symbolized the Naga National identity,” the NSCN-IM stated in its statement.

The outfit added: “Time and again the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has taken the resolute stand that it shall never deviate from the Naga National Principle at any cost and uphold and protect the Naga unique history.”

The Naga peace talks between the NSCN-IM and the government of India has come to a standstill following the NSCN-IM’s adamant stand on a separate Naga flag and constitution.

“The Naga flag and constitution are indivisible parts of the recognised sovereignty and unique history. We believe the Indian leaders, too, understand it,” NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah had stated on the occasion of the “76th Naga Independence Day” at Camp Hebron on August 15.

He added: “The ball is now in the court of the government of India to make the right move and to fulfil the commitment given to the Nagas.”

The Framework Agreement was signed between the NSCN-IM and the government of India in August 2015 to bring a solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

The agreement stated: “Both sides…are cognizant of the universal principle that in a democracy sovereignty lies with the people. Accordingly, the government of India and NSCN, respecting people’s wishes for sharing sovereign power as defined in the competencies, reached an agreement on the 3rd August 2015 as an honourable solution.”

“It will provide for an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence of the two entities,” the agreement added.