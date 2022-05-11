UDALGURI: In a bid to make his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, a 32-year-old youth from Bengaluru is on a remarkable 30,000-km long expedition in an electric rickshaw (e-rickshaw).

As part of his journey, Bengaluru-based fitness trainer Jothi Viknesh reached Tangla town in Udalguri district of Assam on Tuesday.

Viknesh is on a remarkable journey on his three-wheeled e-rickshaw in an attempt to make a mark in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest distance travelled in an e-rickshaw.

Speaking to this correspondent Viknesh said: “I am traveling solo to spread the message of ‘Pollution Free India’.”

He said: “I have already covered 11,800 kilometres – covering Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Odisha, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.”

“The current Guinness Record is for 20,000 kilometres and I want to break it by covering 30,000 kilometres,” Viknesh added.

Talking about his journey thus far, Viknesh said that the most fascinating part is that he met people from diverse cultures, with different food habits.

He said that the vibrance of different cultures of Northeast India has made him fall in love with the region.

Speaking about the challenges that he faced, Vignesh said: “The e-rickshaw needs to be charged for four hours, which provides an output of 100-120 kilometres per full charge and the biggest challenge is to find charging points, which is almost non-existent in the country and I have to rely upon generous people for charging the vehicle and also for food and shelter on many occasions.”