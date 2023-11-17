GUWAHATI: Over 8700 former militants of different insurgent groups in Assam have been rehabilitated in the past two years.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (November 16).

“A large number of militants have shunned the path of violence and decided to help us build a new Assam,” said CM Sarma.

He added: “Under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy and Swavalamban scheme they received skill development training and are now leading a dignified life.”

A total of 8756 former insurgents have been rehabilitated in the past couple of years, in Assam.

Of them 4203 cadres are from National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), 1926 cadres are from Karbi outfits while 1182 rebels are from Adivasi outfits.

Kuki & Beitei communities in Assam to be given tribal status, proposal to be sent to Centre

The Assam cabinet, on Thursday (November 16), decided to grant tribal status to the Kuki and Beitei communities in the state.

A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Centre from the Assam government soon.

“The cabinet gave a separate entry for the Baite community living in Karbi Anglong. Accordingly, the state government will submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) for the inclusion of Baite as Baite, Biete from entry 7 of part II-Assam I in the Schedule to the Constitution (ST) Order 1950,” Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.