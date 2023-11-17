GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet, on Thursday (November 16), decided to grant tribal status to the Kuki and Beitei communities in the state.

A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Centre from the Assam government soon.

“The cabinet gave a separate entry for the Baite community living in Karbi Anglong. Accordingly, the state government will submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) for the inclusion of Baite as Baite, Biete from entry 7 of part II-Assam I in the Schedule to the Constitution (ST) Order 1950,” Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Furthermore Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the approval of the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council, aimed at addressing the specific needs and concerns of the Khasi and Jaintia communities in the state.

The move is expected to enhance community representation and foster development tailored to the unique requirements of these groups.

On the other hand, in sync with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Assam cabinet also gave its nod for the formation of a new board — Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) by the merger of existing two boards — Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The SEBA was formed in 1962, and the AHSEC in 1984. The SEBA has two classes, IX and X, under it while the AHSEC has XI and XII.

Now the ASSEB will have four classes: IX, X, XI, and XII.

“To develop, regulate, and supervise the standard of school education, the SEBA and AHSEC will be merged and constitute the ASSEB,” Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.