Over 3000 suicide incidents in Assam 2021 recorded.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said that a total of 3095 incidents of suicides were recorded in Assam in 2021.

Giving out the number of suicides recorded in Assam last year, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the number of suicide incidents decreased in the state as compared to 2020.

Sarma said that a total of 3243 suicide incidents were registered in Assam in 2020.

The Assam chief minister further said that the state government has taken several initiatives to address the issues related to mental health conditions that lead to an individual taking the extreme step of committing suicide.

“The issue of mental health is involved with cases of suicide. The government is taking various programmes to develop the mental health condition,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.