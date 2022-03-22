Guwahati: An unidentified dead body of a girl was found in the Amgaon area of Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area on Tuesday afternoon.

The dead body was found by locals of the area in the afternoon and immediately the police were informed.

On reaching the spot the police found the dead body without clothes on it.

The identity of the body could not be ascertained but an investigation was launched by the police immediately.

The issue will be investigated by the CID and police have deployed a dog squad to trace clues on the incident site.

The dead body was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem.

Police sources said that the dead body will be kept at the morgue of the GMCH for 72 hours.

Locals suspect that the girl might have been raped and the body was thrown on the road last night.