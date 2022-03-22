Guwahati: The family members of the minor who was assaulted by a police officer inside a police station in Lahorighat has alleged that police officials tried to bribe them to keep their mouth shut.

The child’s grandmother speaking to the media alleged that after the video of the assault went viral, police officers came to her house and asked her “save them”.

She said, “A police officer came and tried to give me money. He told me that he was like a son to me and so I should save them (the police) from the case.”

She added, “I denied accepting any money and we want justice.”

Morigaon SP, Aparna N speaking about the situation said that an inquiry is going on regarding the matter.

She informed that the incident took place on March 9 and the child in the video is a “child in conflict with the law”.

She added that based on the video, the officer, namely ASI Upen Bordoloi was suspended.

“An inquiry on the entire incident has also been initiated and actions will be taken on all the officials involved”, she said.

The SP also informed that the “child in conflict with the law” was apprehended by the said official on allegations that he stole the battery of a seized truck as well other case property from the Lahorighat Police Station premises.

She also informed that the child will be counselled as well.