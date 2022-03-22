Guwahati: An advocate from Barpeta was allegedly stabbed to death in the middle of the road at Bilortari Hati in Barpeta town on Monday evening.

The deceased advocate was identified as Rinima Begum, a resident of Banbariya village.

She had visited her sister’s house in the Azad Nagar area for medical reasons.

She then took her sister to a clinic for a check-up and while getting into the car, three unidentified persons on a motorcycle arrived and stabbed her with a dagger.

The men immediately fled the spot after the incident and locals took Rinima to the hospital but she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The motive behind the murder is not known but it has been suspected that it could be related to personal enmity.

The police are investigating the entire matter.