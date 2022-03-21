The opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, on Monday, raised the issue of alleged “horse-trading” of MLAs by the ruling BJP in the state in the Assembly.

The opposition parties staged a walkout from the House of the Assam Assembly over the issue.

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly – Debabrata Saikia accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling BJP of indulging in “undemocratic practices”.

Saikia alleged that the BJP is trying to ‘buy’ MLAs to win both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam that go to elections on March 31.

“This is done to weaken the Opposition and democracy,” senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Notably, the issue was raised by the opposition in the Assembly just a day after the Assam CM announced that suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das will vote for the NDA candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The opposition MLAs raised slogans in the House to stamp their dissatisfaction over the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, “The BJP-led government has been attempting to murder the democracy and the constitution in various ways. They are trying to run the state and the country with fascism.”