The BJP-UPPL common candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam that go to polls – Pabitra Gogoi Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary – filed their nominations on Monday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita, minister and AGP president Atul Bora and UPPL president and BTC chief Pramod Boro accompanied the two candidates for filling of nomination papers.

On the other hand, Assam Congress candidate Ripun Bora also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam is slated to be held on March 31.