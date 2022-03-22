Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah said that Assam Chief Minister was disappointed as he knew that the Congress candidate will surely win one of the Rajya Sabha seats in Assam.

Speaking to the media Borah said, “The Chief Minister is making certain misleading statements because he knows that our candidate will win and for this, the CM is disappointed.”

He added that all the opposition MLAs will stick to the decision of voting Ripun Borah on the Rajya Sabha seat without fail.

“The CM is making certain statements only to mislead them but that won’t happen”, he added.

Borah added that Ripun Bora did call the CM but that does not mean that he or the Congress went to him for support. “It’s a protocol. MPs can call CMs and there is no big deal. The CM too invited the MPs including Ripun Bora for dinner but we did not make any controversy out of that”, he added.

He added that Ripun Bora did not “roan around” asking for votes.

He further added, “We will never seek support from a party that supported the British and Nathuram Godse.”