Guwahati: Medical students who were forced to return to India from the war-ravaged Ukraine will stage a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday to demand the Centre for making arrangements to help them complete their studies in state universities.

Around 15, 000 MBBS students along with their parents will stage a protest in front of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and National Medical Commission (NMC) offices in New Delhi.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, over 12,000 Indian students who were pursuing their education there had to be evacuated and hence, had to leave their academics midway.

A total of 173 students from Assam had to return to the country due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but stayed away from the protest as it was organised on very short notice.

They have been worried about their academic future ever since and have been urging the government to accommodate them in the medical colleges of India.

Students and concerned parents have been protesting for months now and though the National Medical Commission was supposed to get back to the Supreme Court about how it can help the students who came back from Ukraine, the deadline lapsed and there has been no word from the commission. This is why they have been trying to reach out to the respective authorities with more effort.

Students and parents protested at the NMC and Jantar Mantar in Delhi last week as well.