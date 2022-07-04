Guwahati: The ongoing floods in Assam seem to be improved as the number of people affected has gone down to 13,71,663 people.

Although the population affected has gone down, the death toll rose to 180 with one new death being reported on Monday from the Cachar district.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) 24 districts including 54 revenue circles are still affected by the floods.

While there are 1,55,271 people still taking shelter in 325 relief camps in the state.

The total number of villages affected stands at 1344.

The latest data also states that 43779.12 hectares of cropland remain to be flood affected till Monday.

The state government is also managing 51 relief distribution centres.

A total of 5,35,941 animals were also affected while 25 were reported to have been washed away in the floods.