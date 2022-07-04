Guwahati: Jamuna Boro from Assam on Monday bagged the silver medal in the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

While she brought home the bronze medal, the reigning youth world champions Alfiya Pathan and Gitika produced sensational performances to win gold medals.

Along with them, female boxer Kalaivani Srinivasan brought a silver medal.

Jamuna, who hails from Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, produced a clinical performance against the home boxer to emerge victories by a unanimous margin in the 54kg semi-final on Sunday.

Jamuna who is the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist gave her all against Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova. Despite her efforts, she ended up with a 0-5 loss in the 54kg final.

Nagpur’s Alfiya managed to thrash the 2016 world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva by 5-0 margin.

It was the debut senior international event for both Alfiya and Gitika.