Guwahati: A police constable has been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from a person in Lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

The accused constable identified as Majibar Rahman is attached to the Bongaigaon police station.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by a man. The complaint in the FIR alleged that Rahman demanded money from him in return of providing a police verification report

A case (No 305/22) under section 163/384/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rahman.

He was produced before the Bongaigaon CJM’s court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.