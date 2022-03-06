Guwahati: With the controversies relating to Bihu continuing, singer Zubeen Garg said that no one can tell the Assamese how and when to celebrate Bihu.

Speaking to the Media, Zubeen Garg said, “We the Assamese will celebrate Bihu as and when we want. We do not want anyone to tell us that.”

“We have never interfered with the elections or the campaignings. There were election campaigns even when the COVID-19 was still a major threat”, he added.

He added that Bihu programs should be held at the convenience of the public as in the past few years, there were close to none.

Also Read: Assam: Programme to curb wildlife crime held

He added that he was not a political person and is only speaking on behalf of the artists who are now a victim.

“The true artists here are with me while the rest are not”, he added.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Zubeen said it is good that the government is taking steps to bring back the Assamese, and it is not like that only Assasmese are there.

“Children from across the country are there. Children from all over the world go to Ukraine because the education there is good”, he said.

Also Read: 16,000 foreigners, including 3000 Americans, volunteer to join fight against Russia in Ukraine

On the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We never said we will only let Bihu programmes be held only for seven days. What we said was that we will give a financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakh to the committees who organise such programmes without chanda (donations) in the first week of the celebrations.”

He claimed that there were 1900 such Bihu committees who hold the Bihu programmes in the first seven days.

“I am no one to tell the people when and how to celebrate Bihu”, he added.