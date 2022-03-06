Guwahati: To curb wildlife crime and generate awareness, a sensitization programme focusing on the prevention of wildlife crime and duties of citizens, was held on the occasion of World Wildlife Day 2022.

The program was held jointly by Aaranyak, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati Wildlife Division (GWD), Pobitora Eco-Tourism Development Society (PETDS), Mayang Anchalik College and its Alumni Association.

Jawaharlal Baro, Assistant Director of WCCB stated that creating awareness and knowledge about the country’s law as well as understanding the interdependency of species is crucial.

Baro also said that the geographical location of NE India is quite vulnerable from the view of wildlife crime as the region shares boundaries with other countries that facilitate the transit routes. Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Manager, EECBD of Aaranyak spoke about how humans can’t survive on this planet in isolation from wildlife and nature.

He said, “We must live in harmony with nature and wildlife. As evident, people are already suffering the impact of human’s imprudent actions on nature in various forms including zoonotic diseases like COVID-19.”

He also highlighted the impact of ecological imbalance and how it is harming the economy as well as culture and tradition.

He further stressed the fact that wildlife is wealth and not a hurdle or obstacle.

The participants interacted on different issues related to wildlife crime, habitat conservation, increasing conviction rate, conflicts, eco-tourism and ways to sustainably benefit from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.