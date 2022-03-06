“Vocal for local is going global!”

This is what union minister Kiren Rijiju said while displaying a sachet of Assam tea.

Notably, the sachet of Assam tea displayed by union minister Kiren Rijiju is found in the markets of Slovakia.

Rijiju is in Slovakia to oversee the airlift of Indian nationals, including students, who till recently were in war-hit Ukraine.

“After coming to Slovakia, I am seeing Assam tea. High quality Assam tea. People here (in Slovakia) love Assam tea,” said Kiren Rijiju.

In the midst of #OperationGanga it's good to see ASSAM INDIA Tea in Slovakia. Vocal for Local is going Global ! pic.twitter.com/voLiIym84Z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 6, 2022

Assam tea is a black tea named after the region of its production – Assam in India.

The Assam tea plant is indigenous to Assam.

Assam tea is now mostly grown at or near sea level and is known for its body, briskness, malty flavour, and strong, bright colour.