Guwahati: The travel restrictions between Assam and Meghalaya continued for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday in view of the protests at different places in the tribal state of the Northeast following the death of six people at Mukroh on the inter-state border.

A massive deployment of security continues to be made and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area between West Karbi Anglong and East Jaintia Hills districts.

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

The situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya. There could be attacks on people or vehicles from Assam. Hence, we are asking people not to travel to that state, a police officer said.

If at all someone has to travel, we have asked them to go by Meghalaya-registered vehicles, he said.

Police barricades remained erected at Jorabat in Guwahati and Cachar district, the two main entry points from Assam into Meghalaya.

No restrictions, however, were imposed on commercial vehicles like trucks, carrying goods and other items, the officer said.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC continued at the clash site and surrounding areas.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

On Saturday, pressure groups in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong, in protest against the border violence.

Hynniewtrep Indigenous Territorial Organisation, another social entity, also observed ‘Red Flag Day’ on the premises of the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.