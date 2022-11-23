GUWAHATI: Just a day after the firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, the Assam police in Jorabat along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, have imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles from Assam to Meghalaya.

The Assam police personnel in Jorabat are also checking vehicles, including trucks that are on their way to Meghalaya from Assam.

This step is being taken by the Assam police as a measure to prevent further escalation of tensions between the two states.

On Tuesday morning, at least six persons that included five Meghalaya residents, lost their lives after police personnel from Assam opened fire on a crowd.

The restrictions were put in place by the Assam police on November 22, restricting travellers’ and tourists from entering Meghalaya on vehicles bearing Assam registration number for safety reasons.

Moreover, on Tuesday, drivers of commercial vehicles and taxis from Meghalaya had to drop their passengers mid-way as commercial vehicles coming from Shillong were restricted entry to Assam, and were stopped at Jorabat.