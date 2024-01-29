GUWAHATI: “Several more Congress leaders in Assam are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

This was claimed by Assam minister and senior BJP leader Pijush Hazarika on Monday (January 29).

Speaking to the media, Assam BJP minister Pijush Hazarika said that on February 05, several “big Congress names” will join the saffron party.

“I am hopeful that several big Congress leaders will leave the party on February 05 and join the BJP,” said Assam minister Pijush Hazarika.

He added: “We get calls every day from someone or the other expressing their wish to join our party.”

This statement from the Assam BJP minister came just a day after former president of the state’s Youth Congress unit Angkita Dutta joined the BJP alleging mistreatment of women leaders within the grand-old party.

On the other hand, former Assam Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi also joined the BJP.

Furthermore, former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das also joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kamal Kumar Medhi is also set to join the BJP.