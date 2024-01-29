GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has demanded repeal of the controversial citizenship amendment act (CAA).

Furthermore the Assam youth organisation has demanded the immediate implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state.

The AJYCP, on Monday (January 29), staged a massive demonstration in Guwahati demanding repeal of CAA and implementation of ILP in Assam.

AJYCP protestors, in hundreds, supported by the activists belonging to other local organisations demonstrated at Chachal area in Guwahati city of Assam.

Also read: No spy sent to ULFA-I camp: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The protestors demonstrated holding placards and banners demanding scrapping of CAA and implementation of ILP system in Assam.

The AJYCP protestors also chanted slogans against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government and the Centre.

The youth body threatened to intensify their movement against CAA in the days to come if the Centre does not scrap the CAA and implement ILP in Assam.