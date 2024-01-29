GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted the allegations of the state’s police sending a ‘spy’ to the camp of the ULFA-I in Myanmar.

This statement from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma followed release of a sensational video ‘confession’ of an individual, who claimed to have been sent by the Assam police to ‘spy’ on the banned outfit.

The individual in the video, identified as Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom, ‘confessed’ to have been sent by the Assam police to ‘spy’ on ULFA-I.

Manash Borgohain claimed that he had been working with the special branch (SB) of the Assam police since 2021.

Also read: Assam: Man posing as CID abducts minor in Guwahati, arrested

However, rejecting these claims, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Manash Borgohain was never a part of the state’s police force.

“Manash Borgohain is not part of the Assam police department,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“He is diploma engineer. Paresh Baruah must have been misinformed,” the Assam CM added.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has also denied sending any ‘spy’ to the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar.