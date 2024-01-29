Guwahati: A man who allegedly posed as a CID officer and abducted a minor was arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

A source said that the accused has been identified as Mahendra Bora.

The family of the minor alleged that Bora posed as a CID officer and got into a relationship with the minor.

They claimed that after coming into a relationship, the accused abducted the minor.

However, the entire incident is being investigated by the police.

According to the family’s complaint filed at Dispur Police Station, their daughter, a resident of Khanapara’s Debanagar, went missing.

Following the complaint, police launched a search operation and successfully traced the girl and Bora based on their phone location.

Both were then apprehended.

Bora tried to gain the girl’s trust by claiming to be a CID officer, the minor’s family alleged.

Further details regarding the case and Bora’s motive are currently under investigation.