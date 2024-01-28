Guwahati: A documentary produced by Assam DGP, ‘Fehujali-A New Dawn’ has bagged the “Best Short Documentary Award” at the “Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024.”

Of the total 2,971 films submitted from across 82 countries, as many as 326 films from 67 countries were nominated, and 71 films from 19 countries were selected for the JIFF 24, which is a world record.

Produced by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Fehujali-A New Dawn is written and directed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Special Task Force (STF), Assam police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, with English subtitles by Jovial Kalita.

The documentary delves into the plight of underprivileged youth in Assam, who are targeted by the extremist groups as potential recruits through various coercive tactics, including the lure of money.

Once inducted into the militant organisations, these youth quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India.

They realise that they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams.

The documentary employs cinematic treatment to portray authentic stories, serving as an eye-opener for the disgruntled youths, urging them to stay on the right path in life.